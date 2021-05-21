Advertisement

27 possible voter fraud cases in 3 million Wisconsin ballots

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties began Friday with President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots that it alleged should not have been counted.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Just over two dozen potential cases of voter fraud out of more than three million ballots cast in the November presidential election have been identified by Wisconsin election officials.

The cases have now forwarded to local district attorneys for possible prosecution.

That’s according to documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press under the state’s open records law.

The 27 potential voter fraud causes represents a tiny fraction of the nearly 3.3 million people who voted in the presidential election. It is in line with suspected voter fraud in past elections in the battleground state.

It is also far below unsubstantiated accusations made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters of widespread fraud and abuse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers ordered lawmakers into a special session during a news conference on May 19,...
Evers vetoes paddlewheel raffle bill for second time
Adam Kinzinger and Paul Ryan
Paul Ryan to headline fundraiser for Rep. Kinzinger
Wisconsin Republicans reject funding to fight homelessness
(Source: WECT)
Republicans reject body cameras for Wisconsin Capitol police