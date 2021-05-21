Advertisement

A Warm and Humid Weekend Forecast

Highs are expected in the middle 80s with heat indices near 90
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and humid conditions are on the way for the upcoming weekend. A cold front is located to the northwest extending from Canada into the northern Plain and the Rockies. It is moving very slowly eastward and will continue to draw warm, moist air northward through the nation’s midsection. Mainly cloudy skies will be seen through the day. Highs are expected in the upper 70s. By the weekend, highs will reach the middle 80s. Heat indices will approach 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will possible this afternoon. A few of the thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty wind. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible though the first part of next week. Sunshine and dry conditions are expected Saturday.

Very warm and humid conditions are expected both Saturday and Sunday.
Very warm and humid conditions are expected both Saturday and Sunday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 78. Wind: Southerly 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 65. Wind: Southerly 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High 85.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 85.

