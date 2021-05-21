Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing and endangered Ashwaubenon woman

Jessica Lynn Keenan was last seen May 14, 2021, in Ashwaubenon
Jessica Lynn Keenan was last seen May 14, 2021, in Ashwaubenon(Provided by Ashwaubenon Public Safety)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon Public Safety is concerned about the welfare of Jessica Lynn Keenan and is asking the public for help finding her.

Keenan, who’s 36, hasn’t been seen since last Friday, May 14. The last contact anyone had with her was Wednesday, May 19, when she was crying hysterically to a friend on a phone call then hung up.

Keenan has a history of mental health problems including bipolar disorder and depression, and she didn’t take medications with her when she left home last week. She also has a history of using illegal drugs, particularly meth.

Keenan is a white woman, 5′4″, 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She drives a black Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate 612 PLG. If you see her, contact your local law enforcement or Ashwaubenon Public Safety Investigator Jakel at (920) 593-4472.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames throws out Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino at first...
Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays
Shake Shack is set to open this October at Hilldale Shopping Center.
Shake Shack offers free fries to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine
One injured in Beloit drive-by shooting
Wisconsin's Sharif Chambliss, right, drives to the bucket past Purdue's Brandon McKnight during...
Badgers men’s basketball adds Sharif Chambliss to coaching staff