Authorities searching for missing and endangered Ashwaubenon woman

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon Public Safety is concerned about the welfare of Jessica Lynn Keenan and is asking the public for help finding her.

Keenan, who’s 36, hasn’t been seen since last Friday, May 14. The last contact anyone had with her was Wednesday, May 19, when she was crying hysterically to a friend on a phone call then hung up.

Keenan has a history of mental health problems including bipolar disorder and depression, and she didn’t take medications with her when she left home last week. She also has a history of using illegal drugs, particularly meth.

Keenan is a white woman, 5′4″, 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She drives a black Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate 612 PLG. If you see her, contact your local law enforcement or Ashwaubenon Public Safety Investigator Jakel at (920) 593-4472.

