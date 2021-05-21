Badgers men’s basketball adds Sharif Chambliss to coaching staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball head coach Greg Gard has filled out his coaching staff with the addition of Sharif Chambliss as an assistant coach.

The Racine native returns to Madison after serving five seasons as an assistant coach at Wright State. The Raiders held a 109-49 record with Chambliss on the bench while winning each of the last three Horizon League Championships.

This will mark Chambliss’ third stint in Madison as he played his senior year of basketball for the Badgers before serving as video coordinator for former UW head coach Bo Ryan during the 2011-2012 season.

With Chambliss joining Greg Gard’s staff as an assistant he replaces Alando Tucker who served the same role on an interim basis each of the last two seasons.

Chambliss was voted the No. 1 assistant coach in the Horizon League in 2020 as the upcoming 21-22 season will be his 12th as a coach.

“Wisconsin is home to me and I could not be more excited to get back on the court I once played on, now as an assistant coach. Chambliss stated in a press release sent out by UW athletics.

“I look forward to working with the players and staff, continuing to execute the Badger basketball vision. The men’s basketball program can count on me to bring a genuine, high level of energy to an already outstanding base of basketball values. Many thanks to Greg Gard, Barry Alvarez, the staff and entire athletic department for trusting in me to represent the university as an assistant coach.”

An All-Big Ten guard during his playing days, Chambliss scored 1,107 points in three seasons with Penn State and one with the Badgers. Chambliss was a team captain his senior year at Wisconsin where he averaged 7.5 points and 2.8 assists per game while leading Wisconsin to the Elite Eight.

