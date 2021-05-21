Advertisement

Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames throws out Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino at first...
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames throws out Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino at first base on a ground out during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers acquired shortstop Willy Adames in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The Brewers also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen.

Adames (pronounced ah-DAH-mes) is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances.

The move could clear the way for Tampa Bay to bring up Wander Franco, widely considered the top prospect in all of baseball. But the switch-hitting shortstop is just 20 years old, and the Rays also have Taylor Walls and Vidal Bruján at Triple-A Durham.

The acquisition of Adames gives the Brewers some help at shortstop, which had been a growing concern. Luis Urías, a first-year starter, is hitting .205 and has nine errors in 38 games.

Adames, 25, has a career .254 batting average with 43 homers and 124 RBIs in 332 games.

This move cuts into Milwaukee’s bullpen depth.

Feyereisen, 28, is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 appearances this season. The 25-year-old Rasmussen is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Wisconsin's Sharif Chambliss, right, drives to the bucket past Purdue's Brandon McKnight during...
Badgers men’s basketball adds Sharif Chambliss to coaching staff
WATCH: Lambeau Field to host community vaccine site
Packers drop mask requirement for those vaccinated against COVID-19
Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.
Forward Madison to have near full-capacity home games
Snappers ease seating restrictions, drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated