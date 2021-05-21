Carissa’s Pick of the Week: Reading with your ears

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children’s Librarian Carissa Christner with the Madison Public Library joins NBC15 News at 4 to highlight her favorite audio options for kids.

Podcasts, audio books and playaways are all great options for families with kids who have upcoming travel plans or during waiting times.

CLICK HERE for Carissa’s full list of app picks.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.