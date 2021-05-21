Dane Co. officials consider adding $1 million to fund to support artists

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors will consider adding funds to a grant program Thursday night to continue to help local artists who were affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dane Arts Need Grant Program was created in 2020 with $100,000 in CARES Act funding to help artists struggling financially amid the pandemic, the board explained. Each eligible artist received a grant up to $500.

The resolution being considered by the board Thursday night would add an additional $1 million to the program.

“The past year has impacted everyone in different ways,” said county board chair Analiese Eicher. “Artists are no different, and it is important that we acknowledge the critical role they play in our community.”

The additional funds would come from Dane County’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan.

If the funding is approved, the program would provide $2,500 grants to eligible working artists.

The program is administered by Dane Arts and those who want to apply can do so on their website.

