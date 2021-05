FARMERS’ MARKET GUIDE: A list of markets across south central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the weather gets warmer, farmers’ markets across Wisconsin are opening for the season or will in the coming weeks.

Here’s a list of farmers’ markets from across the south central region of the state:

Baraboo

Baraboo Farmer’s Market

When: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Located at Courthouse Square on Oak Street between 3rd and 4th Streets.

Beloit

Beloit Farmers’ Market

When: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturdays

Located at 557 E. Grand Avenue.

DeForest

DeForest Farmers’ Market

When: Starting June 1, 3:30pm - 6:30pm, every Tuesday through October 19.

Located between Fireman’s Park and Village Hall

Janesville

Janesville Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays from May-October.

Located at 15 Dodge Street.

Madison

Dane County Farmers’ Market

When: 7 a.m. - noon, Saturdays

Located at Alliant Energy Center , 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

The Hilldale Farmers Market

When: May-October, Open 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.

Located at Hilldale Center behind L.L. Bean, off of Segoe Road

Mauston

Greater Mauston Farmer’s Market & More

When: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 7 a.m.-SOLD OUT Saturdays

Located at Court House lawn, 220 E. State Street.

Middleton

Greenway Station Farmers’ Market

When: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 7

Located at 1650 Deming Way

Monroe

Main Street Monroe Farmers Market

When: noon - 3p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays through October

Located on the north side of the Square, 1016 16th Avenue

Portage

Portage Farmer’s Market

When: noon-5 p.m. Thursdays through the end of October

Located downtown at Commerce Plaza

Richland Center

Richland Area Farmers’ Market

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Located in the Phoenix Center Parking Lot on S. Orange Street

Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market (Summer-Outdoor Market)

When: 7 a.m. - noon, Saturdays from May to October

Located at Cannery Square & Market Street in downtown Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market (Winter-Indoor Market)

When: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays from October to April

Located at 804 Liberty Boulevard

Verona

Verona Downtown Farmers Market

When: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesdays starting May 19

Located at 101 West Railroad Street

Watertown

Watertown Farmers’ Market

When: 7 a.m.-noon Tuesdays through Oct. 26.

Located at Riverside Park, 850 Labaree Street.

Whitewater

Whitewater Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m.-noon, Saturdays through the last Saturday of October.

Located at Historic Train Depot parking lot, 301 W. Whitewater Street.

Wisconsin Dells

Downtown Dells Farmers’ Market

When: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sundays starting May 30.

Located at River Walk Park, 105 Broadway-behind Wizard Quest.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.