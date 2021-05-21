Advertisement

Forward Madison to have near full-capacity home games

Forward Madison FC plans to return to Breese Stevens Field (pictured) for its 2021 home games.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following new guidance released by Dane County health officials this week, Forward Madison FC announced Thursday they will move toward full capacity this season for home games.

The team’s home opener on May 15 consisted of a “significantly reduced” crowd, but the Flamingos stated nearly all seats at Breese Stevens Field will be available by June 12.

In an updated timeline, Forward Madison explained its May 26 match versus Union Omaha will still have restrictions in place. Socially distanced and vaccinated sections will be offered, the same as the options at the home opener.

June 2 is when Public Health Madison and Dane County’s current COVID-19 order expires and the Flamingos will face Union Omaha on June 6. At this game, fans who have been assigned a seat or bought tickets will stay in the seat they were given. There will be several non-distanced sections that anyone can sit in, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27 for all home games for the rest of the season, starting with the June 12 match against the Richmond Kickers. That game will have close to full capacity with a small number of socially distanced seats available.

The team added that season ticket holders will be able to go back to their original assigned seat and all other sections of the stadium will be open.

