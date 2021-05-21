Advertisement

Jerry Awards 2021 adjustments; virtual again, soloists only

20 soloists will perform on Saturday. The top male and female contestant will advance to the national Jimmy Awards.(Overture Center for the Performing Arts)
By Elise Romas
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The show must go on for high school musical theatre in Wisconsin. The Overture Center is holding its annual Jerry Awards this Saturday.

This will be the show’s second year going virtual. The event typically focuses on group performances and awards. However, this time instead of large troops performing, 20 soloists have been selected from high schools around the state.

Teens will perform at Promenade Hall at the Overture Center in Madison accompanied by a band.

Organizers say it’s important to safely keep these arts programs going for teens during the pandemic.

“So many things were canceled and so many things were taken away and so many things were put on hold, the fact that we’ve been able to do this much with students has been able to make a big impact on them this year,” Karra Beach, Programming and Community Engagement Manager said.

Overture Center staff added that this whole process has been tough for the kids, but it will only make them stronger.

“We hope to be here to help them and prepare them for the kind of competition they’ll see when they go to college,” Tim Sauers, Vice Pres. of Programming and Marketing said.

The top male and top female winners will head on to the Jimmy Awards later this summer; that’s the national high school theatre competition.

Curtain call is 7:30 for the Jerry Awards. You can find that live stream by clicking here.

