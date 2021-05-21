Lane closures start Monday on S. Gammon Rd., near the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers on Madison’s west side should brace for major delays in the coming weeks if they are heading near West Towne Mall.

The City of Madison cautions that starting Monday, May 24, crews will block off lanes of S. Gammon Road in both directions, between the Beltline and Watts Rd. The Traffic Division expects the closures to run for four weeks.

One of the city’s engineers told NBC15 News that through the process at least one lane is expected to be flowing in each direction as crews work through most of the project. Only once, toward the end, will the entire stretch need to close and more information on that instance will come as the date approaches.

The city added that some lanes of the Beltline off-ramps will need to close during the construction.

