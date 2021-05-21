Advertisement

More than 1 million households enroll in program to give money off of internet bill

Millones de estadounidenses no tenían acceso a la banda ancha ni podían pagarla en un momento...
Millones de estadounidenses no tenían acceso a la banda ancha ni podían pagarla en un momento en que los trabajos, la escuela y la atención médica se estaban moviendo en línea.(KAUZ / Gray News)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than one million families across the country are already enrolled in a program that will save them money off of their internet bill, federal officials announced Thursday, just one week after the program launched.

Americans who qualify can save $50 dollars a month on their internet bill.

Federal Communications Commission acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is helping families in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa.

“The high demand we’ve seen for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program demonstrates what many of us already knew to be true – too many families are struggling to get online, even in 2021,” said Rosenworcel. “Help is here. As an agency, we’re continuing to focus our efforts on reaching as many communities as possible, so they can get the support they need.”

The FCC noted over 900 broadband providers have agreed to take part in the monthly internet discount program. The benefit is available to eligible new, prior and existing customers of providers who are participating in the discount program.

Households that already use programs such as SNAP or Medicaid can qualify for the program, as well as those who are eligible for their provider’s COVID-19 relief program.

Those who want to sign up can contact a participating provider, enroll online, or sign up over an email.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
Dane Co. to update mask rules next week

Latest News

Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road
A circuit court judge clarified a previous ruling that ended a ban on home bakery sales in...
Wisconsin home bakers now OK to sell items without flour
Focused Interruption is working to bridge the divide between police and the citizens they...
Community safety program partners with police to respond to 911 calls
Jayden Taylor, left, is credited with saving 9-year-old Madelyn Lorentz's life after Taylor saw...
Wisconsin Dells lifeguard receives national honors for saving 9-year-old girl’s life