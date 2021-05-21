New COVID-19 cases plummets to 1 per day for Dane Co. residents over 70

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials offered some good news Thursday evening to one of the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19 complications. In the agency’s latest update, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. indicated only one person per day over 70 years old tested positive for the virus in the two-week span stretching between May 3 and 16.

PHMDC’s post highlights that 95 percent of people in that age group across the county have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state’s Dept. of Health Services’ latest numbers show more than 9 in 10 of them have completed their series.

Health officials credited that high vaccination rate for likely preventing an increase in new cases last month among people over 70 at a time other age ranges saw what they described as a “small spike” in cases.

A Wisconsin-wide drop

Statewide, DHS reports 328 people in that age range tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks, for an average of approximately 23.5 individuals per day. Across all age groups in Wisconsin, there were nearly 6,000 total new COVID-19 cases reported in that span and average of 427 new cases per day.

That means around five-and-a-half percent of new cases (5.48%) over the previous 14 days fell in that over 70 age group. Historically, they have made up over nine percent of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, which translates to their share of total COVID-19 cases having dropped by more than a third when comparing the historical rate versus the past two weeks.

📣New Data Snapshot released! The headline in this issue: During this period, there was an average of 31 cases per day, which is the lowest average we’ve had since June 2020! We’re also seeing incredible vax numbers.



Dane Co. drops overall

Beyond older residents, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. celebrated the overall drop in new cases in the state’s most vaccinated county. In the 14 days between May 3 and May 16, the county averaged 31 cases per day, which health officials point out is the lowest number since last July.

The percent-positive has fallen to 1.2 percent as well, they noted, adding that the total number of tests being given has declined by a “substantial” margin.

Finally, PHMDC pointed out the huge initial surge in vaccinations for people between 12 and 15 years old in the county. In the first week after the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for children that young nearly a third of them in Dane Co. have received at least their first dose. That rate is far ahead of the statewide rate, which stands at just over 1 in 9 kids.

