Advertisement

One injured in Beloit drive-by shooting

(KWCH)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A drive-by shooting outside of Beloit left one person injured and forced law enforcement to shut down a stretch of Milwaukee Road for several hours while they investigated the scene and searched for any suspects.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Milwaukee Road, near the bridge that spans the Turtle Creek flood plain. The driver told investigators he was heading west on the road when two men in a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside his vehicle and opened fire.

After the suspects sped away, continuing west, the driver turned around and went the other way until he reached Lesson Park Road, authorities said. There, the Beloit man was able to call 911 and report that he had been shot. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Searching for clues near Tuttle Creek Bridge, investigators were able to locate multiple shell casings in the area. They also found “some marijuana” in a nearby grassy area.

Milwaukee Road was closed for over three hours during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames throws out Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino at first...
Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays
Shake Shack is set to open this October at Hilldale Shopping Center.
Shake Shack offers free fries to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine
Jessica Lynn Keenan was last seen May 14, 2021, in Ashwaubenon
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Ashwaubenon woman
Wisconsin's Sharif Chambliss, right, drives to the bucket past Purdue's Brandon McKnight during...
Badgers men’s basketball adds Sharif Chambliss to coaching staff