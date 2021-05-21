Advertisement

Packers drop mask requirement for those vaccinated against COVID-19

WATCH: Lambeau Field to host community vaccine site
WATCH: Lambeau Field to host community vaccine site
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers no longer require masks for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The team says those who’ve received their shots do not have to wear face coverings at Lambeau Field and Titletown.

This is based on CDC guidance that people who are fully vaccinated are at low risk of contracting COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill.

Guests who are not vaccinated are asked to continue wearing masks.

“To continue fostering a welcome environment for all fans and community members, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, Packers, Titletown and Delaware North staff members will continue wearing masks for the foreseeable future when interacting with members of the public or working in spaces that are open to the public,” reads a statement from the team.

The Packers encourage everyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Lambeau Field clinic is located in the Terrace Suites on the fifth floor. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic is open on these dates and times:

MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

TUESDAY AND THURSDAY: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

SATURDAY: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Latest News

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin children ages 12-15 reach new COVID-19 vaccine milestone
CDC data shows a small percentage of people who have been vaccinated have still contracted and...
Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports
Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
“People who display their vaccination status are 14% more likely to get a match,” according to...
White House COVID: Benefits of vaccine status on social media, dating apps
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants