Paul Ryan to headline fundraiser for Rep. Kinzinger

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, will headline a fundraiser Monday for Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

It’s a decisive move against ex-President Donald Trump, who has set his sights on Republicans who voted to impeach him. Kinzinger is one of 10 Republicans who joined Democrats to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to Politico.

The Illinois Republican has continued to carry the anti-Trump mantle and it’s no surprise that Ryan would back Kinzinger. Ryan, who’s had a long-running feud with Trump, criticized Republicans who wouldn’t certify the Electoral College results that validated Joe Biden’s election as president.

On Tuesday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger headlines a virtual discussion with national Playbook co-authors Rachael Bade and Eugene Daniels. The topics include Donald Trump and the internal GOP war about the future of the party, the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership, and the struggle to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to Politico.

