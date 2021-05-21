Advertisement

Paul Ryan to headline fundraiser for Rep. Kinzinger

Kinzinger is one of 10 Republicans who joined Democrats to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Adam Kinzinger and Paul Ryan
Adam Kinzinger and Paul Ryan(Country First joint fundraising committee)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, will headline a fundraiser Monday for Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

It’s a decisive move against ex-President Donald Trump, who has set his sights on Republicans who voted to impeach him. Kinzinger is one of 10 Republicans who joined Democrats to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to Politico.

The Illinois Republican has continued to carry the anti-Trump mantle and it’s no surprise that Ryan would back Kinzinger. Ryan, who’s had a long-running feud with Trump, criticized Republicans who wouldn’t certify the Electoral College results that validated Joe Biden’s election as president.

On Tuesday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger headlines a virtual discussion with national Playbook co-authors Rachael Bade and Eugene Daniels. The topics include Donald Trump and the internal GOP war about the future of the party, the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership, and the struggle to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to Politico.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Latest News

The City of Madison cautions that work crews will close lanes of S. Gammon Rd. between the...
Lane closures start Monday on S. Gammon Rd., near the Beltline
The DOT says that pavement buckles when road temperatures quickly go from being cool to hot.
Wis. DOT warns that hot weather this weekend may cause buckling pavement
Burlington chief: Officers justified in using Taser on man
Suspect accused of threatening couple fishing at Lake Monona