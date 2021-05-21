Advertisement

Rock Fest announces several changes to 2021 lineup

Corey Taylor will join Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Korn, and Danzig as a headliner this...
Corey Taylor will join Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Korn, and Danzig as a headliner this year, replacing Snoop Dogg.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A summer music festival in Chippewa Co. is announcing changes to its 2021 lineup.

Rock Fest, which is held annually north of Cadott, announced Friday that there are several changes, including one headliner, for this summer’s event which runs July 15 through July 17.

Corey Taylor will join Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Korn, and Danzig as a headliner this year, replacing Snoop Dogg on Friday, July 16. Snoop Dogg announced to ticketholders for other shows around the United States that his 2021 summer tour was being canceled.

In its statement, Rock Fest general manager Wade Asher said that organizing this year’s event in the wake of last year’s coronavirus pandemic has been challenging, but thanked attendees for their support and patience as he shared the new lineup.

The other changes include Theory of a Deadman no longer appearing at the event, and their slot on Thursday will be filled by Anthrax, moving over from Friday’s lineup. Bad Wolves also exits Friday’s lineup. Two acts take those spots on Friday: Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, as well as Tommy Vext.

Saturday’s additions include Pop Evil and Bad Omens, replacing Avatar and Through Fire. There are no changes to Wednesday’s lineup. You can view the full updated lineup by going to the Rock Fest website here.

In March, the event announced Rob Zombie and Danzig would be joining the lineup as headliners.

Asher, who is also the general manager for Country Fest, is part of a task force in Chippewa County called Revive The Valley, a group of event and business leaders in Chippewa County that offer guidance on mass gathering events in the county. In a promotional video, the task force indicates they are working towards a safe return to holding mass gatherings.

Country Fest is scheduled to be held June 24 through June 26.

Both music festivals were postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

