Advertisement

Shake Shack offers free fries to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine

Shake Shack is set to open this October at Hilldale Shopping Center.
Shake Shack is set to open this October at Hilldale Shopping Center.(Kate Hagen, on behalf of Hilldale)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shake Shack is the latest business to offer an incentive to its customers who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Customers who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose can collect a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries starting Friday with purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich, the burger chain announced on social media.

To get the free fries, you must show your vaccine card to the cashier before you begin ordering. Anyone who has received at least one of two Moderna or Pfizer shots or one Johnson & Johnson shot is eligible for the perk.

Shake Shack stated the deal is excluded from being collected in airports, stadiums, ballparks or through online/in-app ordering or delivery. Customers must present their proof of vaccination in person.

Multiple vaccinated guests can redeem the offer in one order, as well.

Shake Shack will not document people’s COVID-19 vaccine records, but the deal is for one-time use only, the restaurant added.

The incentive is valid through June 12.

Shake Shack’s only location in south central Wisconsin is at Hilldale Center.

We want to help bring our communities back together again, so last week, we offered free fries to New Yorkers for...

Posted by Shake Shack on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Latest News

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin children ages 12-15 reach new COVID-19 vaccine milestone
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
New COVID-19 cases plummets to 1 per day for Dane Co. residents over 70
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Two-fifths of Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccine series
The mask requirement at the Wisconsin State Capitol and other state buildings lifts on June 1.
Masks no longer required in state buildings beginning June 1