Shake Shack offers free fries to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shake Shack is the latest business to offer an incentive to its customers who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Customers who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose can collect a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries starting Friday with purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich, the burger chain announced on social media.

To get the free fries, you must show your vaccine card to the cashier before you begin ordering. Anyone who has received at least one of two Moderna or Pfizer shots or one Johnson & Johnson shot is eligible for the perk.

Shake Shack stated the deal is excluded from being collected in airports, stadiums, ballparks or through online/in-app ordering or delivery. Customers must present their proof of vaccination in person.

Multiple vaccinated guests can redeem the offer in one order, as well.

Shake Shack will not document people’s COVID-19 vaccine records, but the deal is for one-time use only, the restaurant added.

The incentive is valid through June 12.

Shake Shack’s only location in south central Wisconsin is at Hilldale Center.

We want to help bring our communities back together again, so last week, we offered free fries to New Yorkers for... Posted by Shake Shack on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.