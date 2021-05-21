Shell casings found near La Follette High School, MPD investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after finding multiple shell casings near La Follette High School.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, MPD says it received multiple reports of shots fired near Maher Ave. and Linda Vista Rd.

Police report a black Dodge Charger and a silver sedan fled the scene after the shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found numerous shell casings in the road.

There are no reports of injuries or damages.

MPD is looking for the cars seen leaving the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

