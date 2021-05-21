Advertisement

Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small number of Americans are getting sick from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,949 breakthrough cases, involving hospitalization or death, among the vaccinated population.

Of that number, 18% were fatal and 79% occurred in people 65 or older.

All the cases involved patients, who were at least two weeks past their final dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Still, the CDC says, breakthrough cases are rare.

In the United States, 125 million people have been fully vaccinated. That means breakthrough cases occur in fewer than one in 64,000 vaccinated people.

However, the CDC acknowledges that the number of breakthrough illnesses is likely under-reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
27 possible voter fraud cases in 3 million Wisconsin ballots
Lola was one of two starving hounds found in a South Florida dumpster six months ago.
Dog left in dumpster reunites with her rescuers
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames throws out Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino at first...
Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays
Shake Shack is set to open this October at Hilldale Shopping Center.
Shake Shack offers free fries to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine
Jessica Lynn Keenan was last seen May 14, 2021, in Ashwaubenon
Authorities searching for missing and endangered Ashwaubenon woman