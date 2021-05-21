Sun Prairie bans conversion therapy on minors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie became the 13th municipality in the state to ban conversion therapy by certified providers on people under 18-years-old, approving the new ordinance earlier this week. The city council signed off on the proposal Tuesday.

“It was a public statement by the City Council that all people are safe and welcome in Sun Prairie. That ordinance marked the City as a place that cares for all its people,” Mayor Paul Esser said.

The measure was approved the same day GOP lawmakers were set to consider a bill that would block a proposed state Department of Safety and Professional Standards rule prohibiting so-called conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy is the controversial process by which therapists, counselors, social workers, and other professionals try to persuade clients that they are not homosexual.

According to the city, no reliable evidence exists that sexual orientation can be changed and it cited reports from medical institutions that described conversion therapy as “ineffective and potentially harmful.”

“The conversion ban ordinance is another step in making this community a place where all are welcome and protected,” Esser added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.