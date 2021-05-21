Advertisement

Suspect accused of threatening couple fishing at Lake Monona

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly threatening a couple of people who were fishing in Lake Monona at the time.

The victims told investigators they were fishing off the Monona Terrace Bike Path around 3:20 a.m. when the suspect, whom they said they did not know, started running toward them.

They claimed the man, who was later identified as Gerrit Hafenstein, did not say anything, but had flashed a knife at them in a threating manner. He then left the area.

According to police, responding officers were able to identify Hafenstein as the suspect and took him into custody. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of Disorderly Conduct while Armed.

