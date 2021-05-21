Advertisement

System outage causes long airport lines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re booked on an American Airlines flight, you may want to head to the airport earlier than usual.

Passengers are reporting delays, canceled flights and problems checking in.

American confirmed the problems and blamed an outage with the Sabre reservation system.

Many airlines use Sabre, but so far, the complaints appear to be coming from American customers though Jet Blue was also reportedly affected.

Sabre said the issue with its system has been resolved.

It’s not known what led to the outage, or if American has resumed normal operations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Palestinian children wave green Hamas and their national flags as they stand on the rubble of a...
Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas
A brush fire in Santa Barbara, Calif., got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.
Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants
A brush fire in Santa Barbara, Calif., got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.
Brush fire threatens TV news studio in California
Wisconsin Singers put on a music video performance to the song "Come Alive."
Wisconsin Singers make switch from stage to screen in new music video