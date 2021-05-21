Advertisement

Tracking rain & a few storms Friday; Warm & humid weekend ahead

One or two Friday storms could verge on severe limits. 80s continue into Saturday & Sunday.
A few scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon/evening.
A few scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon/evening.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds blanketed much of southern Wisconsin as a plume of scattered showers drifted over the Badger State. Although rain totals are light, the rain is welcome to an area under a moderate drought. Afternoon instability may allow a few storms to develop - one or two could be stronger near Madison and points NW.

An upper-level high continues dragging moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Midwest. Dewpoints surpassed 60°F area-wide. Scattered showers have formed due to the abundance of moisture combined with daytime instability. Some upper-level energy was seen moving along the edge of the High. That energy could spark a few storms Friday afternoon. One or two could produce wind gusts of up to 60mph or hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Wisconsin under a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather.

Severe weather chances as well as overall rain chances diminish after sunset. Lows fall back into the 60s. The upper-level High is expected to drift West and cut-off shower chances tomorrow. Although rain chances go down, there still is an opportunity for a shower or storm in the afternoon. Warm & humid weather continues into the middle of next week.

A frontal boundary will bring showers and a few storms late Sunday into Monday and again Tuesday into Wednesday.

