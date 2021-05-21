Advertisement

Two men found dead in Janesville after reports of shots fired

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in Janesville.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Slone Salerno
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men are dead after reports of shots fired in the Town & Country Mobile Home Park in Janesville.

The Janesville Police Department says reports of shots fired came in just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say when officers arrived, they found two men dead at 1105 Kellogg Ave B17.

The two men involved knew each other, and this was an isolated incident, according to Janesville PD.

Right now, Police say there is no threat to the public, and the department is not actively searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story.

