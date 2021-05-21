UW Health ranks #1 in state in avoiding unnecessary tests, procedures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health was ranked as the best hospital in the state for avoiding performing unnecessary tests and procedures to its patients, according to one study.

Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank, released a list earlier this month and ranked over 3,100 hospitals in the country. UW Health placed first in the state for avoiding overuse, meaning they avoided delivering tests and procedures that provide little to no clinical benefit, would unlikely have an impact on clinician decisions and would increase health care spending for patients or increase risk for patients without the chance of a better outcome.

University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics was also ranked nineteenth nationally for this category.

Dr. Aimee Becker, chief medical officer at UW Health, said the hospital takes great pride in providing patients with the best care and experience.

“At UW Health, that means recognizing that ordering more tests and procedures is not always congruent with optimal care or the best outcomes,” said Dr. Becker. “Our ranking on the issue is evidence that we are providing the right care for our patients, all while being good stewards of public healthcare dollars.”

UW Health was also listed as first nationally for avoiding the overuse of hysterectomies for benign conditions, as well as tenth for national major teaching hospital avoiding overuse.

Estimates suggest that overuse contributes more than $75.7 billion - $101.2 billion in wasted health care spending each year in the U.S., UW Health added.

The Lown Institute’s Hospital Index is based on research published in April in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s Network Open.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.