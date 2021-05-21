Wisconsin children ages 12-15 reach new COVID-19 vaccine milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than one in ten Wisconsin children ages 12-15 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, state health officials report.

Children in this age group became eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday and many of them started to receive their first shot the next day.

There are 44 children ages 12-15 in the state who have already completed their vaccine series, which is one more reported than the previous day. The Department of Health Services confirmed with NBC15 on Wednesday that this was due to a small number of vaccinators administering vaccines outside of eligibility criteria.

In Dane County alone, DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows more than a third of kids ages 12-15 have received their first dose.

DHS’ dashboard indicates 46.3% of all Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while 40.5% of people have finished their vaccination series.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to Wisconsin residents is nearing 4.9 million Friday and 104,519 doses were administered so far this week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations shrinking in south central Wisconsin

The number of COVID-19 patients who have been admitted to hospitals in south central Wisconsin is shrinking Friday, DHS notes.

According to the hospitalizations data, the number of COVID-19 patients in this region has been shrinking by 23% over the past two weeks. The south central region is the only region in the state to be on a shrinking trajectory. All other regions have had no significant change, with the exception of the north central region whose number of hospitalized patients is growing by 34%.

Health officials confirmed Friday that 76 people were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients ever needing to be admitted up to 30,555.

DHS also reports 406 new COVID-19 cases and a new seven-day rolling average of 373. This is the lowest the seven-day average has been since March 11 when it was at 363.

Of the 5,986 people who have died in Wisconsin from COVID-19, heath officials added eight people had died from the virus on Friday.

