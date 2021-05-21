Advertisement

World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, gymnist Chellsie Memmel trains in New Berlin, Wis....
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, gymnist Chellsie Memmel trains in New Berlin, Wis. The 32-year-old Memmel, a former world champion and Olympic silver medalist, will compete for the first time in nine years on Saturday at the US Classic in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - World champion gymnasts Morgan Hurd and Chellsie Memmel are taking a big-picture approach to the US Classic.

The event is the first in the run-up to the U.S. Olympic Trials next month.

Hurd says she understands the pressure that comes with trying to make the Olympic team but is trying to focus on simply improving over the next few weeks.

The meet is the first for the 32-year-old Memmel in nearly a decade. Memmel says while she is embracing the opportunity she’s fine with the result no matter which way it goes.

