World champs Hurd, Memmel eye big picture at US Classic

(AP) - World champion gymnasts Morgan Hurd and Chellsie Memmel are taking a big-picture approach to the US Classic.

The event is the first in the run-up to the U.S. Olympic Trials next month.

Hurd says she understands the pressure that comes with trying to make the Olympic team but is trying to focus on simply improving over the next few weeks.

The meet is the first for the 32-year-old Memmel in nearly a decade. Memmel says while she is embracing the opportunity she’s fine with the result no matter which way it goes.

