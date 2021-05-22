Automotion Classic Car Show makes stylish return

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Automotion Classic Car Show returned to Mt. Olympus Saturday.

The event, at 1881 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, is 35-years running. As those showcasing their cars will tell you, the older it gets, the better.

“They’re not making any more of these cars,” Dan Revholz said, showing off his 1964 Buick LeSabre. “[It’s] for people to see that they’re still out there. If you take care of them, they’ll last forever.”

The show, free for spectators, continues on Sunday, May 23. According to the Wisconsin Dells events website, gates open at 7 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.

