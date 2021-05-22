Advertisement

Backdoor cold front prompts Sunday showers & storms

Temperatures fall back into the 60s & 70s Sunday afternoon. Warmth & humidity makes a quick return for Monday.
Winds shift out of the NE on Sunday - bringing cooler air and scattered rain to south-central Wisconsin.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You sure wouldn’t know a cool down was on the way given the sunshine & warmth today! Saturday sunshine was filtered by some fair-weather cumulus clouds. Highs reached into the 80s area-wide. While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out this evening, the pleasant weather will continue into the overnight. Lows drop into the mid 60s before another round of rain arrives on Sunday.

A few spotty showers are possible early Sunday. The main focus of rain chances arrives in the afternoon as a backdoor cold front slides in from the northeast. Cooler air off Lake Michigan might venture as far as Madison. Scattered showers and storms erupt along this front. Rain starts in the NE and moves south/southwest throughout the afternoon. While high temperatures may hit the 80-degree mark around lunchtime, afternoon readings may be a few degrees cooler thanks to the front. A few scattered showers may last into early Monday morning.

Highs climb back into the 80s under a partly sunny sky at the start of the week. A few scattered showers/storms may pass by on Monday. Our next best chance of rain comes in on Tuesday as an upper-level shortwave moves by. Highs top 80°F through Wednesday. A cold front drops South and will keep temperatures near 70°F into next weekend. Additional chances of rain remain in the forecast Thursday & Friday.

Latest News

High Temperatures - Saturday
A few scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon/evening.
Tracking rain & a few storms Friday; Warm & humid weekend ahead
Very warm and humid conditions are expected both Saturday and Sunday.
A Warm and Humid Weekend Forecast