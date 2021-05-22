Advertisement

Beloit Police investigating after eight cars stolen from dealership

Beloit Police are asking citizens for help in an after eight cars were stolen from a dealership.
Beloit Police are asking citizens for help in an after eight cars were stolen from a dealership.(WBRC)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beloit, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police are asking citizens for help in a burglary and theft investigation after eight cars were stolen from a dealership late Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to a department Facebook post, the suspects forced entry into BK2 Auto Sales on the 1100 block of Broad Street between 11:00 p.m. Thursday and 5:25 a.m. Friday and stole eight cars in the process.

The cars stolen are listed as:

- 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee tan

- 2015 Chrysler 200 light blue

- 2015 Chrysler 200 white

- 2019 Chevy Silverado 2500 blue

- 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 burgundy/purple

- 2009 Chevy Traverse silver

- 2005 Volvo V50 blue/charcoal

- 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS black

Police later found the Hyundai Sonata in Rock County, but it had been set on fire.

Beloit Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463 or leave an anonymous tip at http://gbacrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

Police found multiple casings on Beld Street where two houses were hit by gunshots.
MPD investigates after homes struck by gunfire
Jayden Taylor, left, is credited with saving 9-year-old Madelyn Lorentz's life after Taylor saw...
Wisconsin Dells lifeguard receives national honors for saving 9-year-old girl’s life
Truttmann Family Farm in Green County.
Bipartisan letter seeks enforcement in trade deal, as dairy industry comes out of pandemic
Bipartisan letter seeks enforcement in trade deal, as dairy industry comes out of pandemic
Bipartisan letter seeks enforcement in trade deal, as dairy industry comes out of pandemic