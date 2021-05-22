Beloit Police investigating after eight cars stolen from dealership

Beloit, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police are asking citizens for help in a burglary and theft investigation after eight cars were stolen from a dealership late Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to a department Facebook post, the suspects forced entry into BK2 Auto Sales on the 1100 block of Broad Street between 11:00 p.m. Thursday and 5:25 a.m. Friday and stole eight cars in the process.

The cars stolen are listed as:

- 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee tan

- 2015 Chrysler 200 light blue

- 2015 Chrysler 200 white

- 2019 Chevy Silverado 2500 blue

- 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 burgundy/purple

- 2009 Chevy Traverse silver

- 2005 Volvo V50 blue/charcoal

- 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS black

Police later found the Hyundai Sonata in Rock County, but it had been set on fire.

Beloit Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463 or leave an anonymous tip at http://gbacrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.