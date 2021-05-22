Advertisement

DHS official: Herd immunity may come this fall in Wisconsin

If vaccination rates increase, officials say the state could get there by September.
If vaccination rates increase, officials say the state could get there by September.
If vaccination rates increase, officials say the state could get there by September.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A key state health department leader is hedging on whether Wisconsin can attain COVID-19 herd immunity by mid-2021.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk has previously said that 70% of Wisconsin’s population would need to be vaccinated to attain herd immunity and the state could reach that benchmark by July. But vaccination rates have slowed dramatically and are now growing at only about 1% a week.

Willems Van Dijk tells The Associated Press that it’s still possible Wisconsin reaches the 70% mark by July if vaccination rates increase but right now it appears the state won’t get there until September or October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

(FILE)
Fitchburg police arrest suspect involved in shots fired incident
WEEKEND FORECAST: Very warm & humid Saturday; Tracking rain and storms Sunday
Beloit Police are asking citizens for help in an after eight cars were stolen from a dealership.
Beloit Police investigating after eight cars stolen from dealership
MPD investigates after homes struck by gunfire