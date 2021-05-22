Advertisement

Fitchburg police arrest suspect involved in shots fired incident

Investigators followed up on a lead and discovered a stolen handgun.
(FILE)
(FILE)(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is in custody for involvement in a shots fired incident from earlier this month.

Investigators with the Fitchburg Police Department followed up on a lead relating to the shots fired incident that occurred on Oregon Road on May 11.

On Friday, police arrested Adonius E. Paul as a suspect. A search warrant, conducted at an apartment in the 2700 block of Novation Parkway, led to the discovery of a stolen handgun.

Police are continuing to investigate and believe Paul exchanged gunfire with at least one occupant of a car. Investigators say on May 11 multiple gunshots were fired in an apartment complex parking lot and in the area of Highway 14.

Authorities say this is the fifth confirmed shots fired incident in Fitchburg of 2021.

Paul made an initial appearance earlier this week in Dane County Circuit Court on charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety By Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Receiving Stolen Property.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or visit P3tips.com.

