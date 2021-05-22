MPD investigates after homes struck by gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after two residences were struck by gunfire. Police say this happened last night on Beld Street in the Bram’s Addition neighborhood just behind S. Park Street.

Police responded to multiple reports of gun shots around 8:00 p.m. last night and found several casings in the street.

Officers discovered that one occupied residence was hit by gunfire. Another residence was hit, but no one was home at the time.

Police believe the incident was the result of a fight. The suspects have not been located.

There were no injuries reported.

