Very warm & humid Saturday; Tracking rain and storms Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! Spring is unofficially going to turn into summer this weekend. Expect summer-like heat and humidity. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. The summer-like heat and humidity will continue through the first half of the upcoming workweek. Cooler and less humid weather will return towards the end of the workweek.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday morning is mild and muggy. We are waking up to temperatures in the lower to mid 60s, which is warm for this time of year. The average low for this time of year is 48 degrees. Watch out for patchy fog before 7 a.m. this morning. Other than patchy fog, no weather problems are expected Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be very warm and humid. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 70 degrees. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year. With dew point temperatures in the lower to mid 60s, you are going to feel the humidity today. Max heat indices will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday will also feature a lot of sunshine. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower or storm will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Places west of Madison will have a better chance of rain.

Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the 60s. Most of the overnight will be dry. However, there will be a chance of rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A back door cold front will drop from northeast to southwest across the area on Sunday. This front will be the focal point for rain showers and storms Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Even organized severe weather is unlikely, a strong storm, or two, capable of gusty winds and hail can’t be ruled out. Highs on Sunday will range from the mid 80s across the southwestern corner of Wisconsin to the lower 70s north of the front.

Next Big Weather Maker - Back door cold brings in rain and storms Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

The cold front on Sunday will move back north as a warm front on Monday. Very warm and humid conditions are expected for the first half of the upcoming workweek. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will also be a chance of rain and storms at times. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will come late Monday into Monday night and late Tuesday into Tuesday night. A cold front will drop south across the are Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The second half of the workweek won’t be as warm and more seasonable for this time of year. Highs Thursday and Friday will only be in the lower 70s and lows will be in the lower 50s. Rain chances will continue through much of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.