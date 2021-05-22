Advertisement

Winker hits 3 solo home runs as Reds beat Brewers

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth...
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker hit three solo home runs while going 4 for 4, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4.

Tyler Naquin added a three-run homer as the Reds bounced back from being swept in a four-game series by San Francisco, capped by a 19-4 drubbing on Thursday.

Naquin got things started with his 10th homer, a drive in the first inning off Adrian Houser.

Winker connected for leadoff homers in the third and fifth off Houser. He hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth, another leadoff drive against Josh Lindblom.

It was Winker’s first three-homer game. He has four multihomer games in his career, two this year.

