Backdoor cold front brings in rain and storms and brief cool down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! It’s a mild and wet start to our day. Rain showers are moving from southwest to northeast across the area. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Keep an umbrella handy throughout the day on Sunday. More scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening as a backdoor cold front drops from northeast to southwest across the area. Places north of Madison will have the better rain and storm chances this afternoon. The rain and storms will build farther south this evening. Even though organized severe weather is not expected, a strong storm, or two, can’t be ruled out. The main threats with the stronger storms that develop Sunday afternoon and evening will be gusty winds, small hail, lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Since the threat of severe weather is very low, Sunday is not a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Next Big Weather Maker - Backdoor cold front Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

The backdoor cold front will bring in more than just a round of rain and storms. It is also going to know our temperature downs, especially for places northeast of Madison. Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front, which is why temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the lower 80s this afternoon.

Future Temperatures - Sunday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

The chance for rain and storms will start decrease this evening. A few rain showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight into Monday morning. Most of the area will stay dry tonight, though. Low temperatures will range from the lower 50s for places northeast of Madison to the mid 60s across the southwestern corner of the Wisconsin.

Sunday’s cold front will make a 180 and move back north as a warm front Monday morning into Monday afternoon. This will allow very warm and humid conditions to return the entire area. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. A few rain showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

Forecast Highs - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

The warm and humid conditions will continue into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will once again be in the lower to mid 80s. A cold front will drop south across the area Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. This front will trigger a round of rain showers and storms. Even though the threat will likely remain low, there will be threat of isolated strong to severe storms. The entire area will be under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather, which is 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

Severe Weather Threat - Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will still be warm with highs near 80 degrees. However, the humidity levels will start to drop, so it is going to be a much more comfortable drop.

Muggy Meter (WMTV NBC15)

The end of the workweek will be much cooler and wet. The chance of rain impacting the area Thursday through Friday is increasing. Highs will be in the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Stormy Weather Pattern - Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

It looks like most of the rain will be out of the area by the start of Memorial Day weekend. Plus, temperatures will be more seasonable with highs near 70 degrees.

