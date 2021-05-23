Casting For Kids makes its return

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After one year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Casting For Kids fishing tournament made its return to the Madison area.

Organized and founded by UW-Madison men’s hockey associate head coach, Mark Osiecki, Casting For Kids donates all its net proceeds to the American Family Children’s Hospital and UW Carbone Cancer Center.

“It’s all about raising the awareness. I was just out on the lake right now and talking to two boats in a row, they said how appreciative they are to be able to be apart of this.” Said Osiecki from the shores of Lake Waubesa in McFarland.

“It’s not about catching the fish it’s more about raising the awareness for American Family Children’s hospital and UW Carbone Cancer Center. Tough things have touched so many different people and to be able to raise that awareness, raise those funds to be able to get it back, that’s what it’s all about.”

A total of 65 boats registered for the tournament this year with entry fees and proceeds from a live and online auction all going towards the local causes.

The event has raised $200,000 so far with the online auction lasting until May 30 where bids on items such as a Mark Johnson or Christian Yelich signed and framed jerseys are available to bid on.

You can donate or bid at casting4kids.com.

