Dane Co. breweries open after more than a year of shutdowns

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since March of 2020, several Dane County breweries welcomed customers back to the tap room in late May. Two area breweries said they have been seeing steady crowds, even in the rain—managers said it seems like people just want to get outside and get together with friends.

Octopi Brewing in Waunakee opened its patio for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday, and people said they are glad to be back.

“Wonderful, amazing, incredible, fulfilling,” described Ryan Stanley.

Loosening COVID restrictions brought Stanley all the way from Los Angeles, the first major trip he has taken since the pandemic started. He spent his weekend visiting Dane County’s breweries with a friend.

“Just like humanity all coming back out together and doing that whole thing of socializing that we really like to do,” Stanley said.

Octopi Brewing owner Isaac Showaki said he has heard similar things from his other customers.

“It’s been a joy to see like everybody coming out,” he said.

Showaki said he has been lucky. Octopi’s bar stayed closed during the pandemic, but they were able to continue producing beer.

“Our main source of income doesn’t come from our bar, it comes from our manufacturing facility,” he explained.

Once his staff got vaccinated, Showaki started planning his reopening, and he said he has been surprised by how many people have come out, rain or shine.

“Yesterday, there was a lot of rain and people stuck through the rain under the umbrella, so I feel like people really, really want to go out,” Showaki said Saturday.

Other breweries in Dane County are also drawing crowds, especially with the warmer weather. Working Draft Beer Company in Madison opened their patio a few weeks ago and opened their indoor space Friday.

“We opened at noon and by 12:20, I think, we had all our tables full,” said general manager Joshua Ruffin, adding, “The overwhelming reaction is, ‘We are so glad you’re open.’”

Some guests said they had been buying beer to-go from nearby breweries, but actually visiting the business is what they missed.

“It’s different to actually go to the breweries, you feel like you’re part of the experience, you’re part of the culture,” explained Madison resident Angela Francis.

Francis and her husband visited several breweries Saturday, joined by their friend Jason Manger, who drove in from Milwaukee. Manger said he missed the experience of interacting with the other guests.

“There’s always the ‘Hey what are you drinking?’ kind of thing, trying a bunch of different things, bringing them home,” Manger said.

For many people, breweries reopening is not just a step towards normal. Visiting those businesses is the best way to support the local breweries still working hard to keep everyone safe.

“That just means so much that they’re putting the welfare of people above just throw the masks off,” Francis said.

Stanley added, “If drinking beer will help people out, I’m here, I’m game for it.”

Both breweries said even after June 2, when COVID-19 restrictions will lift in Dane County, they plan to continue their current safety protocols to keep staff and customers as safe as possible.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.