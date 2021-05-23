Advertisement

Family of man killed by police to appeal ruling on lawsuit

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Green Bay police officer say they will appeal a federal judge’s decision to throw out their lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach this past week dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city of Green Bay, Brown County and law enforcement officials filed by the estate of Jonathon Tubby.

Tubby was handcuffed and unarmed when Green Bay Officer Erik O’Brien shot him five times and killed him at the Brown County Jail in October 2018.

Authorities had arrested Tubby on a warrant during a downtown traffic stop.

Family members of the 26-year-old Tubby tell WBAY-TV they will also appeal a bill from Brown County for nearly $20,0000.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

Will Power of Australia stand next to his car after making the field during the last row...
Sage Karam, Will Power, Simona de Silvestro make up last row for Indianapolis 500
MPD investigating shots fired between moving cars
Backdoor cold front brings in rain and storms and brief cool down
Madison police are investigating after a reports of shots fired on Saturday night.
MPD respond to reports of shots fired on city’s east side