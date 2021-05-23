Man killed after rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead after a rollover crash in Dane County.

According to Dane County Sheriff’s office, the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound on Old Military Road near Mineral Point Road on Saturday when the car lost control.

Officials say a male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased pending notification of family.

Dane County authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash.

