MPD investigating shots fired between moving cars

((Source: Pixabay.com))
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after witnesses reported multiple shots fired from vehicles Saturday night.

Witnesses told MPD the cars were driving eastbound on E. Washington Avenue near the Independence Lane intersection. Anywhere from five to eight shots were fired, witnesses say.

MPD says no injuries were reported and no damage was located.

