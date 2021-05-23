Advertisement

Nearly 41 percent of state fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 41 percent of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Health Services.

DHS reports 41 percent of the state has completed its vaccines series while 36.8 percent has some level of protection.

Dane, Door and Bayfield Counties are still leading in vaccine administration. Just over 65 percent of the people in Dane Co. have at least one dose and just over 56 percent are fully vaccinated.

More than 39 percent of kids 12 to 15 in Dane Co. have some level of protection. The same can be said for more than 63 percent of kids 16 to 17 in Dane Co.

DHS reported 147 new COVID cases Sunday, bringing total COVID cases across the state to more than 608,000. An additional 23 people were hospitalized Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

