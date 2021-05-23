Scattered rain & cool-down tonight; Storms could be strong on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and storms continue Sunday as a backdoor cold front makes its way through southern Wisconsin. Temperatures had fallen into the 50s and 60s along and just West of the Lake Michigan shoreline. Humidity has been wiped away in these areas. The cold front will make its way to Wisconsin’s Capital Region late this evening. The scattered showers and storms will accompany the front, but will move back North overnight.

Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and 60s area-wide. The cooler temperatures will reach Madison well after dinnertime. The cool down brings a nice break from the humidity. However, winds turn right back out of the South for Monday. Although a drier day overall, a few scattered showers and storms cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower - mid 80s under a partly sunny sky.

Tuesday brings another opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A frontal boundary will drop across the nation’s midsection on Tuesday and through Wisconsin on Wednesday. Plentiful moisture along with upper-level energy will sit well ahead of that front - directly over the Badger State. A line of showers and storms assembles Tuesday afternoon/evening. Scattered showers & storms are expected along the frontal boundary. Depending on how much sunlight & instability grows during the day, some of those storms could be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of Wisconsin -including the NBC15 viewing area- under a Marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather.

The cold front moves by on Wednesday - dropping temperatures from the 80s into the upper 60s by Thursday. Another wave of energy in the upper-levels moves by Thursday. This will prompt another round of showers & thunderstorms. Temperatures remain near-normal (in the upper 60s - lower 70s) through next weekend.

