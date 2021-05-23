Advertisement

School District of Beloit to offer COVID-19 testing, vaccines for kids 12 and up

No insurance is required and there is no cost for the vaccine
Vaccine update
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning on May 24, The School District of Beloit will provide COVID-19 testing for staff and students, as well as the Pfizer vaccine for students aged 12 and above.

The School District collaborated with Summit Clinical Labs to offer the COVID-19 testing. The PCR test is a nasal swab. Testing will ocur on Monday and Thursdays at Beloit Memorial High School, Merrill Elementary and McNeel Intermediate.

In collaboration with Homecare Pharmacy, the District will offer a vaccination clinic on June 2 for all eligible School District of Beloit students aged 12 and above.

Parents/Guardians will need to complete and sign a consent form. No insurance is required, and there is no cost for the vaccine.

