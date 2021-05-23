Taliesin offers 800-acre self-guided walk for Family Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Taliesin is providing a self-guided opportunity Sunday, May 23 for visitors to walk Frank Lloyd Wright’s 800-acre estate.

The estate features buildings from nearly every decade of Wright’s career from the 1890s to the 1950s.

Building interiors will not be accessible with this tour option, but visitors will walk around the structures’ exterior.

A Food Artisan Immersion program Concession stand, Vesperman Farms Ice Cream Truck and Americana Music at the Hillside school will also be featured at the event.

Other dates will include more vendors/themes:

Sunday, June 27

Sunday, July 25

Sunday, August 22

Sunday, September 26

Sunday, October 17

Ticket Prices:

Adult – $25

Student, Senior & Military – $20

Children Under 10- FREE

