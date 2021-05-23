Yelich hits first home run of the season as Brewers beat Reds 9-4

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-4 on Sunday.

Yelich, who has been hampered by back trouble for much of the season, hit a solo drive in the ninth against Brad Brach. The 2018 NL MVP finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Wong, who returned to the lineup after he was hit on the right elbow by a pitch in the seventh inning on Friday, hit a two-run triple in the sixth. He grounded to second in the eighth, falling a home run shy of the Brewers’ first cycle since Yelich in 2018, also against the Reds.

Jesse Winker hit a solo homer in the third for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos connected for a two-run shot in the ninth.

Winker became the first Reds batter with five homers in a three-game series since Willie Greene from Sept. 24-26, 1996, against the Cubs. Winker went deep three times on Friday, but the Brewers won the last two in the weekend set.

The Reds were hoping for a return to form for Luis Castillo, who was coming off an 11-strikeout outing on Tuesday. But he struggled during a 32-pitch first inning, allowing three hits and two walks, including one with the bases loaded. Willy Adames’ two-run single put the Brewers ahead 3-0.

Omar Narváez’s seventh homer, a two-run shot in the third, extended Milwaukee’s lead to five. It was the eighth home run allowed this season by Castillo (1-7), who has a 7.61 ERA.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Brad Boxberger (1-1) got the win.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto, who has been on the IL since May 7 with a fractured left thumb, had a follow-up X-ray which showed sufficient healing. Votto could join the team on its next road trip to continue treatment and baseball activity.

UP NEXT

The Reds begin a six-game road trip in Washington on Tuesday, with Tyler Mahle starting the opener. He owns a 12.15 ERA in his career against the Nationals in two starts.

The Brewers return home for a four-game series with the Padres. Brandon Woodruff starts the opener. He beat the Padres on April 19, allowing a run over six innings.

