48-year-old killed in rural Waushara Co. crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 48-year-old man died over the weekend when his pickup truck collided with a tree in the Town of Aurora.

According to the Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office, Jayson J. Beck was driving on Co. Hwy. XX when his truck went off the road approximately a quarter-mile south of Co. Hwy. D and hit the tree.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call about the crash. Beck was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Authorities did not indicate what may have caused the truck to leave the highway and the wreck remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

