63-year-old Potosi man dies in Mississippi River drowning incident

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POTOSI, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports a Potosi man is dead, after drowning in the Mississippi River on Sunday.

Authorities say 63-year-old Mitchell Hochhausen of Potosi, was swimming with his wife and grandchildren on a sand beach island, on the east side of the river.

At about 3:30 p.m., Hochhausen swam into the river to get an item that had floated away, but he never made it back to shore.

Officials say he was in about 6 feet of water when he went under, trying to make it back to shore.

Nearly four hours later, at approximately 7:30 p.m., rescuers from multiple agencies recovered his body using side-scan sonar.

The 63-year-old was pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner.

