A Warm Start to the Week

Much cooler air will move back in by Thursday and Friday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and humid conditions will continue for the first part of this week. A cold front is located to the northwest extending from Canada into the northern Plains and the Rockies. It is moving very slowly eastward. Southerly flow ahead of the front will continue to draw warm, moist air northward through the nation’s midsection. Partly cloudy skies will be seen through the day. Highs are expected in the lower 80s. By Wednesday, two cold fronts will have worked their way through the area and shifting winds will bring cooler temperatures across Wisconsin for the end of the week. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s by Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will possible as the cold fronts move through Tuesday and Tuesday night. By Wednesday, bright sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and lower humidity levels will be seen.

Today: Partly sunny with a slight of a showers. High 82. Wind: Southeasterly 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: Southwesterly 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 77.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.

